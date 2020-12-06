Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $6,579,459.14 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,579,459.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,881,961 shares in the company, valued at $113,501,067.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Tuesday, November 3rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 67,484 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $4,098,978.16.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,389,711.38.

On Wednesday, November 25th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,442,587.03.

On Monday, November 23rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $6,865,638.00.

On Friday, November 20th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 131,320 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $7,485,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,529 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,877,959.29.

On Tuesday, November 10th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $6,040,863.72.

On Thursday, November 5th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08.

SCCO stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.