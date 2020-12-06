Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Sells $6,016,300.00 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,945 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,479,687.75.

Shutterstock stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

