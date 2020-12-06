Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Sells $2,464,120.21 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $78.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 58.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

