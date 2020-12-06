Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,420,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $63,276.12.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

