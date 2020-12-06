Insider Selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Insider Sells $7,500,000.00 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NDLS stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.07.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 64.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 52.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 75,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 81.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 386,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
