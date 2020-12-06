Insider Selling: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Insider Sells $7,500,000.00 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NDLS stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 64.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 52.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 75,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 81.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 386,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.