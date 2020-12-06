Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $2,087,050.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $1,983,060.00.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $74.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,820,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 21.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after acquiring an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 23.2% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 153.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.