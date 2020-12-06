Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 559 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,813.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Cedric Pech sold 1,924 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.21, for a total transaction of $450,620.04.

On Thursday, October 1st, Cedric Pech sold 597 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $138,641.31.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $277.63 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

