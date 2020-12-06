Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,832,040.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $762,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $4,997,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.