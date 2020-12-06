Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,832,040.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Medpace stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $762,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $4,997,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.
