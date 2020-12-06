Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells $1,174,362.54 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,174,362.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HCAT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 451.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 53,420 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,601,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

