Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $73,945.87 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 184.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 135.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
