Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $73,945.87 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $73,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 184.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 135.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.