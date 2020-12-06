Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Sells $7,227,965.80 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DLTR stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $114.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

