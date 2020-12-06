Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $4,263,407.94 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total transaction of $4,263,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 9,965 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $3,969,059.50.

Shares of DXCM opened at $348.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.76 and its 200 day moving average is $391.66. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

