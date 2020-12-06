Insider Selling: Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,582,080.00 in Stock

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $10,582,080.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denbury alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 106 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,909.06.

On Monday, September 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $210,560.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 51,607 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $977,952.65.

Denbury stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 4.14. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.