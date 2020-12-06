Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $15,248,043.20 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,384.54 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 117.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $36,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

