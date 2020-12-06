Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) COO Sells $1,256,471.53 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.75, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

