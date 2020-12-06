Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 2,657 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $270.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average is $227.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $280.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

