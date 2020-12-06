Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.54 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

