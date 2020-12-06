Insider Selling: AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Sells 428,713 Shares of Stock

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 428,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $5,534,684.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,572 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $227,368.88.

On Thursday, October 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 395,983 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $4,102,383.88.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $548,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $10.55.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,167 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $86,080.18.

Shares of AMCI opened at $13.55 on Friday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 183.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMCI Acquisition

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

