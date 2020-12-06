Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Financial Survey

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inhibrx and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A Aerie Pharmaceuticals -231.05% -135.57% -37.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 8.55 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -3.76

Inhibrx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inhibrx and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 2 9 0 2.67

Inhibrx currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.38%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential upside of 107.16%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Inhibrx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc-fusion protein-based therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and INBRX-103, a mAb in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets cluster of differentiation 47. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a sdAb-based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications; and INBRX-111, a multi-functional antibody that targets Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The company is also developing AVX-012, a clinical-stage dry eye product candidate; and AR-1105 and AR-13503 sustained-release implants for treating retinal diseases. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

