Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.56.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

