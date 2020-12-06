IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IES were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 29.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,744 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IES by 136.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 27.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $119,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $40.25 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

