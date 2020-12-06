HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of HUYA worth $26,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 138.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 108,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUYA by 125.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HUYA by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 264,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $19.00 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.18.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.