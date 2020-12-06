Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

HNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Huaneng Power International from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of HNP opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.