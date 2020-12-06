HSBC Raises Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $17.25

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $14.75 to $17.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Vale stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

