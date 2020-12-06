Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1,470.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,018 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,142,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 57.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 396,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 219,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

