Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $54,934.30 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,006.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $81,541.54.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

