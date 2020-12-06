Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5,940.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 114.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 4,482 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $156,780.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,691.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,162,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,049 shares of company stock worth $4,333,830. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.