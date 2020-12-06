Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $212,757.48 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $212,757.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,536,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

