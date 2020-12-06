Head to Head Survey: Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) versus Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red Rock Resorts and Wyndham Destinations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75 Wyndham Destinations 0 1 8 0 2.89

Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential downside of 8.83%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus target price of $39.76, suggesting a potential downside of 12.99%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Wyndham Destinations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Wyndham Destinations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.86 billion 1.52 -$3.35 million $0.18 133.56 Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 0.97 $507.00 million $5.62 8.13

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Red Rock Resorts. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Red Rock Resorts pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wyndham Destinations pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Destinations has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Destinations is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts -16.61% -7.41% -1.14% Wyndham Destinations 0.13% -13.97% 1.40%

Risk & Volatility

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Red Rock Resorts on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. It operates approximately 20,400 slot machines, 375 table games, and 5,000 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 230 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company's travel business Panorama includes vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands, including RCI, vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts worldwide; and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

