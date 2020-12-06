Head-To-Head Survey: Maximus (NYSE:MMS) vs. Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 6.20% 17.60% 10.68% Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74%

90.1% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Maximus has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maximus and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 1 1 1 3.00 Emerald 0 4 1 0 2.20

Maximus presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Given Maximus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Emerald.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maximus and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.26 $214.51 million $3.39 20.98 Emerald $360.90 million 0.93 -$50.00 million $0.85 5.54

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maximus beats Emerald on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

