Head-To-Head Contrast: ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) vs. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get ULURU alerts:

This table compares ULURU and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ULURU N/A N/A N/A Concert Pharmaceuticals -921.38% -55.20% -44.83%

66.3% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ULURU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ULURU and Concert Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 94.72%. Given Concert Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concert Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ULURU.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ULURU and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ULURU $720,000.00 20.59 -$1.93 million N/A N/A Concert Pharmaceuticals $1.08 million 311.88 -$78.17 million ($3.29) -3.34

ULURU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

ULURU has a beta of -2.89, suggesting that its share price is 389% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals beats ULURU on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company is also developing CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid, D-serine, which is in preclinical studies for use in the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. It has strategic collaborations with Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company also have license agreement with Cipla Technologies. Concert Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ULURU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULURU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.