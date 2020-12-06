Head-To-Head Contrast: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) & Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT)

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Itron alerts:

This table compares Itron and Wireless Telecom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron -2.85% 9.74% 2.64% Wireless Telecom Group -4.76% -5.97% -4.01%

86.5% of Itron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Itron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Itron and Wireless Telecom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron 1 1 6 1 2.78 Wireless Telecom Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Itron presently has a consensus target price of $76.38, suggesting a potential downside of 8.53%. Given Itron’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Itron is more favorable than Wireless Telecom Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Itron and Wireless Telecom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron $2.50 billion 1.35 $49.01 million $3.32 25.15 Wireless Telecom Group $48.92 million 0.81 -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -91.25

Itron has higher revenue and earnings than Wireless Telecom Group. Wireless Telecom Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Itron has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itron beats Wireless Telecom Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc., a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing. The Networked Solutions segment provides a combination of communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. The Outcomes segment offers enhanced software and services for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, drive resource efficiency, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers software implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or customer-specific warranties. It offers its products and services under the Itron brand. The company markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities and municipalities. Itron, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. The Network Solutions segment designs and manufactures RF components and integrated subsystems, including low passive intermodulation radio frequency and microwave products used in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations. This segment also provides power combiners, directional couplers, attenuators, terminators, and filters for broadband applications to support commercial in-building wireless networks, public safety networks, rail and transportation deployments, corrosive salt/fog environment build-outs, and global positioning system (GPS) signal distribution; and GPS digital repeaters and splitters for cellular timing synchronization, as well as a passive systems monitor for real-time diagnostics of an in-building distributed antenna system. The Test and Measurement segment offers power meters, power sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, electromagnetic interference compatibility, and satellite and wireless communications applications; and noise generation instruments, calibrated noise sources, noise modules, and diodes. xThe Embedded Solutions segment provides embedded signal processing and radio frequency modules; and long term evolution physical layer and stack software for 4G and 5G mobile network applications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.