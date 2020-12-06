Head to Head Analysis: Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) versus ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruhnn and ECMOHO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn $183.01 million 1.34 -$13.06 million N/A N/A ECMOHO $329.48 million 0.26 $2.30 million N/A N/A

ECMOHO has higher revenue and earnings than Ruhnn.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and ECMOHO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn -9.60% -3.70% -2.97% ECMOHO -2.44% -17.17% -4.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ruhnn and ECMOHO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Ruhnn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ruhnn beats ECMOHO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of March 31, 2020, it owned and operated 19 online stores; and had 168 signed KOLs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

