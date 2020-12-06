Head-To-Head Analysis: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) versus Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.58 $39.19 million $1.60 18.54 Clipper Realty $116.17 million 1.02 -$1.66 million $0.50 13.40

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 23.27% 6.08% 3.12% Clipper Realty -4.11% -3.80% -0.42%

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Clipper Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 3 1 2.56 Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.03%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

