Head-To-Head Analysis: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) versus Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endurance International Group has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Endurance International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -0.47% 31.83% 11.08% Endurance International Group 1.69% -2.79% -0.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Endurance International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 1.28 -$9.47 million ($3.46) -0.83 Endurance International Group $1.11 billion 1.20 -$12.35 million ($0.24) -39.38

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endurance International Group. Endurance International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgeline Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Endurance International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Endurance International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Endurance International Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Endurance International Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.22%. Given Endurance International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endurance International Group is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Summary

Endurance International Group beats Bridgeline Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics. The company was founded by Thomas L. Massie on August 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; products that enables subscribers to sell their products and services online, including secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, inventory management, online marketplace listing solutions, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; and search engine optimization and marketing solutions. In addition, it offers solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites and email marketing campaigns rendered on mobile devices; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; business productivity tools that include professional email, word processing and presentation software, online storage, shared calendars, and video meetings; control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites; and professional services, including Website design, marketing, social media management, and Website migration services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

