HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

