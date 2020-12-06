GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GWG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get GWG alerts:

Shares of GWG stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. GWG has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GWG by 150.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of GWG by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GWG by 15.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GWG by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GWG by 117.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.