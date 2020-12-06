Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 71,332 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 445.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $2,090,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,915 shares of company stock valued at $35,710,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $270.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $280.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

