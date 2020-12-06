Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

