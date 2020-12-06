Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of GFL Environmental worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

