Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 821.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 758,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 163,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 60,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

SSNC opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

