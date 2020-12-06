Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.95 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.25% of Cameco worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after buying an additional 1,457,704 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 329.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cameco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 647,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107,000.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.