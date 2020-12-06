Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Hasbro worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

