Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.39 Million Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TME. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

NYSE:TME opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

