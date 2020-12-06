Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

