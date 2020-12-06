Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $79.61 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.