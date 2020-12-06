Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

