Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 77,490 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after acquiring an additional 942,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after buying an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.45 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

