Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 70,264 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,264 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of STORE Capital worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after buying an additional 1,671,029 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 23.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,456,000 after buying an additional 1,486,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 101.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,456,000 after buying an additional 1,467,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 84.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,154,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 985,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,946,000 after buying an additional 933,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

