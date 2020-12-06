Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,770 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.